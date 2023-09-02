“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Matthew 16:26.
Today, gerrymandering is used for cheating the electorate out of their democracy. It creates an authoritarian government. The First Amendment forbids state legislatures from discriminating against voters with disfavored views via the redistricting process. Voting is political speech.
The Texas Gerrymandered Legislature only targeted the Harris County elections office, a Democratic stronghold and the most populous county in the state, to allow the secretary of state to overturn their elections.
The Texas Third Court of Appeals went from six Republican judges in 2016 to six Democrat judges in 2022. The Texas Gerrymandered Legislature created a new 15th Court of Appeals to work around the Third Court of Appeals.
The Texas Constitution requires appeals courts to have a particular geographic area of the state. This court would be illegal.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House bill 2127, nicknamed the “Death Star” bill. This will ban cities from enacting laws that differ from the Texas state code in nine categories, including local government, labor, finance, occupations, natural resources, business, property, commerce and insurance.
The heavy knee of the Texas Gerrymandered Legislature is on the neck of our fragile Texas democracy.
To quote President Ronald Reagan (R), “That’s all we’re asking for: an end to the antidemocratic and un-American practice of gerrymandering congressional districts ... The fact is gerrymandering has become a national scandal.”
Gary Carraway
Salado