I would like to reply to the editorial “Impeachment has been unfair.”
It is biased in its reporting. It only reports some of the facts.
Furthermore, the Telegram says it is politically independent. I disagree. Most of the editorials and the “cartoons” are pro-Trump and pro-Republican. I believe that you should report both sides.
Some of your viewers are Democrats as well. There is never any mention of why the president was impeached or any discussion in the wrongdoings of this president. No mention of Trump University scandal or Trump Foundation scandal.
Articles are always in his favor. I would like this editorial page to present both sides politically, not just the Republican side.
Sandra Wiley
Temple