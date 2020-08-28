Some folks don’t know the former location of Goodwill Industries at the corner of East Adams and North Fourth has closed and is no longer a station to drop off re-usable items for donation.
However, The Temple Children’s Museum volunteers are currently transforming the building into a museum to benefit our local kids. We do welcome the drop off of some specific items that are needed by the museum to provide the best experience for our kids.
A list of specific items needed by the Children’s Museum include various types of shelving and art supplies. Other needed items can be found on the Children’s Museum website: www.templechildrensmuseum.org
With a target date to open soon after Labor Day, the Children’s Museum board is coordinating its efforts in collaboration with other city, state and national children’s organizations to be able to open our doors as safely and responsibly as possible. We look forward to serving the children of Central Texas.
Joelle Bedwell
Temple