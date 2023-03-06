God decrees all weather and nature “according to His will ... No (man) can stay His hand” (Dan 4:35 KJV). “Fire, hail, snow, vapours, stormy wind fulfilling His word” (Psa 148:8). Jesus Christ “commandeth ... the winds and water, and they obey him” (Luke 8:22-25).
Rain: “I caused it to rain upon one city, and ... not ... upon another” (Amos 4:7; Jer 10:13).
Drought/dust storms: “I called for a drought upon the land” (Deu 28:24; Hag 1:11).
Floods: “Behold, I, even I, do bring a flood” (Gen 6:17).
Tornadoes/hurricanes: “The LORD ... commandeth, and raiseth the stormy wind” (Psa 107:25; Jonah 1:4; Amos 5:8).
Hail: “Tomorrow ... I will cause ... a very grievous hail” (Exod 9:18).
Ice/cold/snow: “God ... giveth snow like wool ... He casteth forth His ice like morsels: Who can stand before His cold?” (Job 37:6-24; Psa 147:7-8,15-18)
Earthquakes/volcanoes: “The LORD ... looketh on the earth, and it trembleth: He toucheth the hills, and they smoke” (Psa 97:5; 104:32; Nahum 1:3-5).
Wildfires: “I will send a fire upon cities ... pastures ... trees of the field” (Hosea 8:14; Joel 1:19-20).
Glaciers: “The LORD sendeth out His word, and melteth them ... the waters flow” (Psa 147:12,18).
Oceans: “I said, Hitherto shalt thou come, but no further” (Job 38:8-11; Jer 5:21-31).
“While the earth remaineth ... cold and heat, summer and winter ... shall not cease” (Gen 8:22). On the “appointed” “day of the Lord’s” return for “judgment,” “the heavens and earth” “shall be burned up” (2 Pet 3:5-13).
“The LORD ... turneth ... a fruitful land into barrenness, for the wickedness of them that dwell therein” (Psa 107:31-34; 9:17). Wickedness will destroy America — not “climate change” and fossil fuels!
Michael W. Ellis
Belton