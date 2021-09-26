I received a letter from Dr. Ben Carson and a Navy vice admiral informing me that the Biden administration has prevented military chaplains from invoking the name of Jesus Christ. They have tried to discourage all members of the military from following their religious beliefs, not just Christian. This is just more evidence of the liberal left communists, aka the democratic social party, attempts to rule the country.
First, I ask how many of them have ever been in combat and witnessed how important chaplains were to us that were there? To us they were the bravest and most courageous men we ever saw. They went into a combat zone with no weapon other that their faith to comfort and guide us. They gave most comfort to the wounded. They served their Lord by serving us!
I don’t know about you readers, but I am getting very concerned about our present government. Remember what our forefathers faced in the early 1700s and the steps they had to take to gain the freedoms we take for granted today.
I pray to the Lord that we don’t have to take the same steps to regain our right to worship, or not, as well as other rights we are losing! The safest way is to vet every elected official and all political levels, especially federal, and vote the right folks into office. I hope we never have to resolve our problem the way our forefathers were force to.
George H. Barrett
Belton