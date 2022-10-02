We are the only country on this planet that has an uncontrolled open border, yet no one has told us the reason for this.
Democrats remind me of the Chinese Army marching in unison without breaking ranks and not questioning handlers, while the Republicans watch on the sidelines with their arms crossed hoping this helps them in the mid-term elections. In their quest for power, both parties forget about what is best for the citizens of this country.
They don’t realize that this country is responsible for the millions of migrants that cross the border, I mean illegals since we have immigration laws they break by crossing the border. Yet we can’t provide basics things such as quality of education and health (when measured in comparison to other countries) to our citizens. If we don’t have the resources and will to provide our citizens with the basics, how can we be expected to help these illegals?
I find it humorous when former President Barack Hussein Obama spoke at the annual L’Attitude conference in San Diego, making everything about race, saying the Republicans’ biggest fear is somehow “America’s character is going to be changed if, people of darker shades, there are too many of them here.”
If you want to know the definition of a racist just look at what makes up Martha’s Vineyard. And where was the biggest phony, Obama, the person that put distribution of the wealth in the past and just wants to live the life of the rich and famous without rocking the boat.
Joseph Raub
Temple