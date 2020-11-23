We had one of many water leaks around the city recently. Spencer and Germain of the Temple Public Works Department repaired the leak. They saw that that line had three-plus repairs and simply replaced that section. When they were done, the hole and a low spot near it were filled in. These fellows were professional and kind.
It is a rare situation when faced with an unexpected heavy workload to receive the benefit of gracious professionals.
Thank you to Germain and Spencer for wonderful work and to the city for hiring kind souls that go above and beyond to care for our residents.
Rose Durham
Temple