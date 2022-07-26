“Buy at home.” “Hire at home.” Those are mantras our city uses to remind us to support local businesses.
Yet, Temple city management is looking to name Nova Collective, a Chicago-based company, as its choice to lead Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts here in Temple. Cost for starters would be $112,000 for Nova, supposedly just for a survey of city employees.
Nova is not hired yet. There may still be hope.
Readers may not know that city of Temple has a Department of Performance Excellence with six employees. First “What We Do” item on the city’s website for Performance Excellence is: “Lead the city in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and programs.” DEI is its job!
Let’s assume that Performance Excellence with its six employees and budget in the hundreds of thousands of dollars could conduct a simple survey of city employees. Too much? Maybe they could task the city’s Human Resources department with its eight employees to help.
Another option: There are local, area and Texas DEI consultants who could handle a simple survey it that is beyond the capability of Temple’s Performance Excellence Department.
Temple is uniquely American, uniquely Texan and most importantly uniquely Temple. If the city proceeds with its unwelcome and unrequested Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts against exploding public sentiment, the least city leaders can do is “Hire at Home.”
Carole Owen
Temple