Theirs is a journey toward a bright sun and away from all the miseries of poverty, crime and murder they left behind.
They are taking this journey where they hope to find dreams that never end. They want to transcend borders where miracles can happen and to hear words that can give birth to a new life. They want to be a force of generosity, work ethic and good will.
They want to be one with as yet an unnamed city of lights. Their journey will continue onward in search of a rebirth of their hopes and dreams in the city of light, which now has a real name for them. The name of the city could be Hope or it could be Freedom.
Perhaps it is both. Perhaps it is one and the same. Is this city of lights yours?
Randy Broussard
Belton