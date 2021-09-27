In reference to Bob Cockrum’s letter on Sept. 24, I couldn’t figure out who he voted for but I think it was the Kool-Aide man since he watches CNN. At least Fox interviews Democrats and Republicans. No way will CNN air the views of the Republican.
Let’s look back at the last 9 months. Biden killed 13 soldiers, left Americans to die in Afghanistan. Caused turmoil at the border, and angered all our allies. He has not filled one promise he made without it becoming a disaster. He said the Republicans have no heart. Well I beg to differ.
President Trump did not lose one soldier in Afghanistan for months. He was also opening the borders to come in legally. I would love to see immigrants receive a better life but it’s not our fault when parents pay the cartel and child traffickers to bring children over and abuse them before they ever get here. Put some of the blame on the immigrants.
And after Biden gives away your medical insurance and Social Security, let’s see who cries the loudest. Oh I guess you’ll blame President Trump for that also.
By the way, I love the cartoons in the paper. I believe they depict a sense of the truth.
May God deliver us from Joe Biden.
Lois Bland
Temple