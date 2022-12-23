It’s always curious to me that the haters, like Sandra Wiley, are privy to so much personal information about Donald Trump. She knows the details of his taxes, knows details of what is in his possession at Mar-a-Lago, knows much about his personal business, knows for sure he paid off a hooker.
It doesn’t matter the “hooker’s” lawyer is a con man and convicted. Seems Wiley is so close to Donald Trump she knows all pertaining to his life. What Wiley and her ilk are privy to is propaganda generated by the highest level of the Democratic Party.
I try not to repeat gossip, but many thrive on it. “Gossip” put out as truth, and soaked in by the haters, is propaganda fed to those who soak it in, become angry, more self-righteous and cannot let it go. I heard a story that Joe Biden had Jill on the string before his wife and daughter died, and that Joe moved Jill in shortly after. I don’t know if that story is true. It is none of my business, and it surely makes no difference to me.
It tells me nothing to change my mind about the fact Joe and his handlers are ruining this country. Joe has been a cheat and a crook for his whole life; says he graduated law school top of his class when he was at the bottom, made up the fact he attended a black college, was involved in many racist movements during the civil rights years.
I don’t particularly like some aspects of Trump’s personality, but evidence is now clear, his election was absolutely rigged. Thanks Elon Musk!
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple