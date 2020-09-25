Racism, bigot, hypocrite: I am afraid that is a perfect fit for some of today’s counterculture.
Counterculture: “A way of life and set of attitudes opposed to or at variance with the prevailing social norm.” In a recent Telegram was a good example.
The person calling for a rally in Belton on a Sunday night lectured us about racism, how racism and hate are no longer allowed. But then stated that the Belton and county peace officers were not to speak, denying them their First Amendment right to speak on public property.
The word counterculture came into being in the 20th century but appears to have become today’s protest of law and order. That must make Marx and Lenin smile because it fits their plan of takeover. First you discredit those who are responsible for law and order publicly. Then you take action to withdraw public support and their enforcement of law and order and allow radicals to take over.
A good example of today’s counterculture would be “all law enforcement must take the same day off.” That would be a Marx and Lenin road map to disaster. This world has proven itself to be border-line corrupt time after time and there is no magic wand to make it perfect. The acceptance of diversity is about the closest thing I know based upon the Golden Rule within the bounds of law and order.
Wake up America — that time is upon us now.
Charles F Ashby
Temple