In this nation and around the world we are witnessing the agenda of Satan. Godless people are calling evil good, good evil and the degree of immorality and lawlessness is incomprehensible. We are seeing a debauchery of sin and Satan is doing all he can to steal, kill and destroy.
Civilization cannot be built on the sin of homosexuality and if the transgender confused cannot accept themselves for who they are … don’t expect others to accept them for who they want to be. If you accept the sin of others, you follow Satan and not the teachings of God.
The Rev. Franklin Graham issued a warning to America saying “The world has deteriorated so quickly. We cannot be deceived, and we can’t be fooled. The storm is coming … every demon in Hell has been turned loose.”
We must choose courage over comfort, demonic forces are pushing acceptance of sin on children, if we remain spectators, future generations will never know the America we knew. A nation, a world that turns away from God, turns to sin, eventually God will turn it to dust and debris.
The Bible is God’s voice, those who have studied His Word, understand whom we belong to (Christ) and where we are going when we stand for God’s Truth. If you read no other verse in the Bible, read Romans 1:18-32.
The mainstream media, educational and justice system, entertainment industry, the government have become the devil’s advocate, promoting, and enforcing Satan’s agenda. Don’t be deceived … God is real, ask Him to guide you in becoming the person He wants you to be.
Sandy Killough
Rogers