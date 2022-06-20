You should have noticed the many attempts to explain away what’s happening with inflation and the U.S. economy. There’s debate whether it is temporary or long-term or whether it’s Putin’s fault or Biden’s fault.
My associates at the LaRouche Organization, the Schiller Institute, and I think these fools speaking in this way should be completely ignored.
To state this situation most clearly: This is not an inflationary crisis nor a supply chain crisis; we are experiencing the complete breakdown of the entire trans-Atlantic financial system. The people in Asia, Africa, South America, Russia and the middle-East are fed up with our and the British exploitation, belligerence, debt-currency devaluations, perpetual war policy and expansionism. They have formed their own financial and economic systems, are moving away from the dollar, and refusing or limiting our purchases of oil.
We should be applying Lyndon LaRouche’s financial/economic principles to bring the world into a new era of sovereign nation states practicing ever higher levels of scientific, productive and cultural advancement. Will you allow the West’s inflation, moral indifference, and ideological hysteria to crash the world down into a new Dark Age?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple