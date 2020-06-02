Thought produces language but without language there cannot be thought. The language we choose to frame our thought is far from negligible. It matters.
When I read the Telegram Editorial page I find diverse opinions represented. That is as should be. Sometimes, cerebrally and emotionally, I disagree. But I delight in the fact that I do not have to recoil from encountering inflammatory speech.
It is the business of a newspaper to deliver the news objectively. As reader, I have no expectancy of being invariably pleased. Language matters. Without succinct and appropriate language words become mere primitive utterings. Our present times produce too many primitive utterings, devoid of accuracy, appropriateness and, may one wish, a certain elegance of phrasing. In the carrousel of meaningless utterings, the Telegram provides adult speech. I congratulate you.
I congratulate you also, and by no means as a secondary thing, for your community support, your reflections of history, the personnel you employ. Rain or shine, like the original postal service, your paper is delivered to my door at a reasonable price in a timely fashion. When I call, an informed voice attends to my request.
For this and many other things I am happy to be served so well by the Temple Daily Telegram. In good times and bad, you stay the course. Well done!
Loris Edwards
Temple