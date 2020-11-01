Life Chain is 2-3 p.m. today.
Pray for the unborn babies, people in crisis situations, for our nations. Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for 60 minutes praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the pro-life community that abortion take the lives of unborn children and that the pro-life community supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death. We have signs and cool water; come join us.
Look for us on South 31st, you will see us at the Chick-Fil-A. What I don’t understand, how can a person who professes to be a Christian condone the taking the life of the unborn. That person reads a different Bible than the one I have.
Remember each day in America there are 3,000 abortions. Help us put an end to these murders.
Milton Hensley
Temple