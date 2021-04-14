Now that Texas continues to open up and restore a greater sense of normalcy to our lives, it’s time to give a big shout-out of thanks.
Thank you to restaurants in Bell County that opened up as soon as they were allowed to months ago and have since maintained indoor dining to all of us who enjoy sitting down and enjoying meals away from home. While so many others hide behind locked doors and drive-up windows, these courageous restaurants have honored the great tradition of offering true customer service and freedom of choice to sit down and eat in their establishments.
In particular, a Temple sandwich shop franchise long ago opened its doors for inside dining and now freed customers from the unnecessary burden of wearing cloth over our faces.
Secondly, there is a national chain restaurant that prides in using healthy ingredients in servings as well as offering tasty breads and pastries. This restaurant quickly opened its doors to inside dining and its many grateful customers will always remember their courageously opening their doors when others choose to hide.
These restaurants and others like them have proven that a business can be prudent in providing a safe and healthy eating environment without forcing the inconvenience of locked doors and long lines in drive-up windows upon its customers. It’s great that Bell County has some enlightened managers and corporate leaders who still value customer service and have the courage to offer it when others give in to fear and muddled scientific speculations offered as medical truth.
Don Cillo
Temple