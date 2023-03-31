In the March 6 BISD school board policy meeting the board decided to delete the policy on hunter education. That means in the future there will be no chance of a gun safety/hunter class.
There is a school board election May 6. There are two “at large” seats available. Voters should look close who the candidates are and what they genuinely value. Ask what policy might they add or delete? What curriculum/ books/ technology will they approve or have approved in the past?
One candidate, Rucker Preston, wrote an article for the Waco Tribune-Herald titled “Bell County should take cues from McLennan County.” In this article he refers to guns as weapons of war. He details a conversation with his two sons where he tells them he has no idea why patriots would exercise their Second Amendment right in public. This candidate fails to provide sound information to his sons when they mistake .22-caliber rifles for machine guns.
Machine guns have been regulated at the federal level since the 1930s, and the sale of machine guns have been banned since 1986. This candidate complains the TV news failed to report there were 12 “white men” armed with “assault rifles,” pistols, knives, weapons of war and silencers downtown Belton.
My opinion is Bell County does not need to take cues from McLennan County. And, let’s continue to teach the next generation of leaders the value of the Second Amendment, hunting and gun safety.
Bell County has a long history of patriots who have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy. Let’s support school board candidates who instill pride of country, common sense and local values rather than a woke agenda.
Gregory Daniel
Belton