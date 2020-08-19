I agree with Bernadette Hickman’s letter regarding the importance of Americans to step forward and declare that our freedoms are worth fighting for.
However, she does state that “Bullies back down when confronted. And truth will always carry the day. But it has to be voiced.” Those are good guidelines to live by for one and all.
However, our president consistently day in and day out bullies those who ask legitimate questions and/or those who may disagree with his “version of truth.” He takes credit for actions of previous administrations and “runs away” when asked to tell the truth.
But maybe that is OK since he always prefaces everything he says or does as the greatest, none better and only he, himself, can solve the problems of the U.S. and the world.
How lucky we are to have such greatness, with just a flip of the tongue, COVID-19 disappears, we are no longer in debt to the world, and we can continue in our “Pollyanna make believe world” where we have such an empathic, benevolent leader who can do what no one else can. We can sleep better knowing that all will be OK because words instead of actions will heal our great nation.
Cindy Jones
Temple