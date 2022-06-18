Hysteria regarding gun violence is at an all-time high, provoking solutions from anyone who has a voice with few valid suggestions.
Most narrow it down to one thing; more gun control. This is a simplistic solution that has put us in our current dilemma.
First we need to look at the common thread in these events. Starting with guns is wrong because there are other considerations. Some say lack of proper security. The list goes on.
The most common thread in all of these events is the lack of responsibility and accountability on many. Blaming society as a whole gets touchy. Ninety nine percent of society believes they always do the right thing.
Statistics hardly support the idea that only 1 percent of society causes all of the problems. Only when we can accurately define responsibility will we begin to heal our problem.
Motor vehicle crashes in 2021 killed 42,915 people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists 12 major causes of these. Most could have been prevented by responsible drivers. All of this despite countless, costly improvements in the cars we drive.
How many people do you hear calling for the ban on motor vehicles? The same is true in the case of gun violence.
I firmly believe in the importance of the Second Amendment. I recognize our Founding Fathers would have never imagined our society falling to the depths it has. The two major causes of needless deaths in our country desperately need establishing rules of responsibility.
We have systematically destroyed the values that are important to meet the wants of a few.
Thomas Vorderkunz
Woodway