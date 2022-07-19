Now that the victory parades are over and the 2024 presidential primary votes are being counted it is time to face reality.
Texas was averaging 50,000 to 55,000 legal abortions a year. There are also more than three hundred seventy thousand live births a year in the state.
Right now, nine months will be too late, our esteemed leadership must make preparations for an increase in maternity beds, incubators, neonatal intensive care units, and most importantly nurses and other care providers for these new Texans.
Edgar A. Nooning
Temple