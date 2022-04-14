Writer Doug Ferguson needs to “brush up” on his Texas golf history. His article on Scottie Scheffler’s Masters victory and other Texas golfing greats missed one of the premier golfers in Texas!
Jack Burke Jr. won the Masters in 1956. Burke is a distinguished pro golfer from Houston and was born in Fort Worth. Burke was prominent on the tour in the 1950s and on the Ryder Cup Team several times.
He was a partner with another golfing great, Jimmy Demaret. They founded and owned the Champions Golf course in Houston. He shares his permanent locker at Augusta with Tiger Woods. Burke was born in 1940 and is one of the oldest living Masters Champions.
Patrick A. Callahan
Belton