“Democracies work best — and survive longer — where constitutions are reinforced by unwritten democratic norms.”
— Steven Levitsky, Daniel Ziblatt, “How Democracies Die”
This is an axiomatic truth of all stable and free democracies. Democracies are sometimes analogized to pick-up basketball games where there’s no referee. When all participants hold each other, and most crucially themselves, to norms of behavior on the court, the game can continue. But when they don’t, the game breaks down.
Make no mistake, it’s healthy in a democracy for norms to change, albeit slowly over time. One norm was presidents had a right to put forward a Supreme Court nominee who would receive a Senate vote no matter the proximity to an election. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans broke that norm in 2016. As I said, norms can change (though not so jarringly as in 2016), so if McConnell was introducing a new norm, so be it. This new norm should be followed now that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
If Senate Republicans break this new norm now, it will make clear that to them, 2016 wasn’t about creating a new norm, but about amassing power, norms that democracy requires be damned. Thus, Ginsburg’s death and the ensuing fight is about more than just control of the court, it’s about the norms American democracy depends on and if those norms are expendable to Republicans in the pursuit of raw political power.
Matt Arrow
Temple