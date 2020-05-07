In his April 27 letter, Elwood Smith challenges overly simplistic understanding of “supply and demand” economic principles. In that regard, he calls for a clear definition of “price gouging.”
I would like to respond to his challenge. As a homeowner, I have a vested interest in supply and demand, since I hope that over time the number of homes in my area will be stable and demand will increase.
I do not, however, feel that all price increases are the same. Mr. Smith provides an excellent example of how artificial controls over the price of paneling in Corpus Christi deprived a community and two young entrepreneurs of a win-win outcome.
However, I’d like to suggest an alternative scenario that I strongly believe represents price gouging. Let us say, for example, that a sanitizing/disinfectant company decides that a fair price for its product is $5 per unit. But, with fears of a pandemic, they decide they can reap $15 per unit for their product. I define this situation as price gouging because, unlike your entrepreneurs in the earlier example, the company has not demonstrated new initiative, risk or service to the public good.
In fact, the company’s greedy effort to take advantage of scarcity could result in human suffering. I believe that most all of us would agree that this is, in fact, price gouging.
Gary R. Brooks
Temple