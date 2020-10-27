Re: President Trump’s needlessly tainted legacy — win or lose on Nov. 3, President Trump is his own worst enemy. Mr. Trump has repeatedly and needlessly tarnished his accomplishments on the international stage by his coarse behavior.
His administration’s peacemaking efforts are substantial and go beyond the Abraham Accords. While his “Deal of the Century” was so biased and anti-Palestinian that it had no chance to succeed and only served to alienate Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, President Trump did coax Kosovo and Serbia into signing a path-breaking economic accord and he has sought to deescalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and bring an end to the internecine bloodletting in Afghanistan. His administration’s initiative to help Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve their differences over Nagorno-Karabakh is also commendable.
Had President Trump shown the same diplomatic deftness on the home-front rather than denigrating the press and anyone who did not acquiesce in a servile manner to him as “enemies of America,” he might have gotten greater backing and more acclaim for his peacemaking initiatives.
George W. Aldridge
Belton