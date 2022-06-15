Love one another. A baby is to be welcomed. Loved. Nurtured. Allowed to live. Thou shall not kill.
Abortion is not healthcare nor birth control. Abortion is an affront to God as He is the Creator of the baby’s life. You cannot go against God and think you’re justified in killing a human being.
Their blood is on your hands. Don’t think you’ll escape God’s judgment for this atrocity! Murder is a sin. Period. No debate. When you suppress your conscious you are searing the very thing God gave people to let them know they’ve crossed a line into wickedness.
Abortion is evil. When you decide to abort a baby you’ve also taken on the responsibility to stand before God to give an account for the murder you committed. God’s justice overruled your depravity ever time.
Children are a gift from God. You are destroying a gift. You are in essence saying I don’t want your very best God. Rebellion is a condition of the heart. The heart is deceitful above all else and desperately wicked, who can know it? God does!
Repent and God forgives every time. Go and sin no more. Jesus loved the little children that surrounded Him. It is an offense to keep them away from the Lord. If Cain killed Abel and knew about it, don’t you think God knows when you’ve aborted your baby?
No sin is hidden from God. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Adoption is the loving thing to do for your child. Please reconsider this issue at hand. God save the babies!
Marcie Anderson
Temple