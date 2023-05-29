It’s time we quit blaming our national problems on “Old Joe Biden.” How can you think an old man that can’t remember what country he was in last week or know what day it is to be responsible for all that comes out of the White House?
He and his appointed Cabinet of incompetent political supporters are as useless a set of rubber ratchets.
I can’t imagine a group less able to lead a nation.
Decisions from the White House since January 2021 are from non-elected individuals. People, use common sense. When you vote you are voting for the party. Most voters don’t want to support the extreme right or left. They would like to support the middle, but when you vote, then it is the supporters of the party that delivers what your vote will be for.
An elected president who may not follow party dictates is rare. My limited study reveals three: Lincoln, Truman and Trump.
That’s right. When did we have a leader disliked by his own party? When did we have a president that had the Speaker of the House resign in midterm? When did we have a president that tried any harder to accomplish campaign promises?
I did not vote to nominate Trump. I think he is a bully, vindictive, vulgar and spiteful. But look what he accomplished in spite of injustices of the FBI, CIA, DOJ and the U.S. Congress.
Our country is seriously divided, probably due in large part to Donald Trump. He tried to buck power players of both parties.
Two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ caused a great division in Jewish people that remains today, but look what He has wrought?
James D Fox
Temple