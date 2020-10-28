A paramount concern in how we spend our vote is that of abortion. Few topics elicit the level of passion demonstrated by this subject.
Women fought hard for equality; the right to vote. Women marched and protested. They were incarcerated, committed to psychiatric institutions, divorced as mentally unstable or locked away in the attic. Some went on hunger strikes and were brutally force-fed, often with dire results.
Women were not trusted to have the mental capacity to understand government or to make informed political decisions.
Women gained the right to vote in 1920, some 50 years after all men could vote.
The question of abortion is important and should not be relegated to the sideline. Women know this.
Today there is minimal need for abortion. There are excellent means of birth control, and loving people yearning to adopt. Babies can be relinquished without legal ramifications. Women know these things.
We often hear people say proudly: “Mother (or grandmother) taught me that.” We grant the women in our lives respect for their wisdom and intelligence. We trust them.
Should a law control this most painful and private decision? Medical crises may dictate termination of the pregnancy. Think of even one law that governs a man’s body.
We must trust the intellect and wisdom of women to be in control of their bodies.
Hunter Taylor
Kempner