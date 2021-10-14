Mandates have no place in America. A mandate is not law.
Do not comply with this illegal vaccine mandate our tyrannical government is trying to force on humanity.
This is an experimental vaccine (CCP virus) that is being tested on humanity! No clinical trials, you are the stage 4 trials!
The only way we will prevail is together. Tyranny will not stand in this country. The dictator in chief has no right to make people choose between feeding their family or injecting poison into their bodies. It’s criminal and we must stand against it.
We must shut down America in protest of this tyrannical evil fascist ideology by sickouts, call-outs, or whatever it takes to bring this madness to an end. God bless America and may you find the strength and courage to do the right thing.
William Wewatitty
Troy