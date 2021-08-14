I am just thinking about the big elephant in the room ...
There is a lot of pushback about getting the COVID-19 “vaccines.” The big elephant that no one is talking about, except Gov. Greg Abbott, is that millions of people had COVID already and therefore have an acquired immunity. They may or may not get COVID again.
If one gets the “vaccine,” they also may get COVID as they are not 100% effective, and still not fully approved by the FDA. If they already had COVID and then they get the “vaccine,” they still may get COVID.
Just a thought from a registered nurse with a bachelor’s of science in nursing … I am just following the science as “they” say …
Let everyone have the freedom to make their own decision.
Debbie Dokupil
Temple