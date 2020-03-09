Here we go again. I don’t understand all the fuss about Russian interference in our elections. Outside influence in elections has been common practice for years.
Political organizations and rich individuals have been using their money to manipulate elections across the country. The fact that they cannot legally vote in these elections is of no concern. If you’re from California or New York, you are free to meddle in elections in Texas. Just because the original intent was for elected officials to represent their constituents, there is no legal requirement for them to do so. And since most voters only get one vote there’s not much they can do since others can vote thousands of times with their pocket books.
But I do have a suggestion. We could call it Campaign Finance Reform. Only registered voters would be allowed to contribute to election campaigns. The limit would be set low enough so most people could contribute if they wanted.
And think of the side benefits. Campaigns would be shorter. The number of political ads would be reduced. And maybe, just maybe, politicians would represent the citizens they are supposed to serve. Under our current system it seems that a bunch of rich people could get together and control our entire government. And finally, what’s the difference between interference from local communists and foreign communists?
Gene Janicek
Buckholts