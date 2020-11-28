November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time set aside to celebrate adoption and adoptive families. Unfortunately, adult adoptees are denied that celebratory narrative and their own narratives due to draconian sealed records laws that keep their histories a state secret. Their birth and court records are sealed by law and available to them conditionally in most states.
For decades Texas adoptee rights advocates have attempted to restore the right, rescinded over 60 years ago by the Legislature, of all Texas adoptees to receive their original birth certificates. Repeal of the law is rebuffed repeatedly due to the political and financial influence of The Gladney Center for Adoption and lawmakers arguing that the state has an interest in hiding the names of birthparents from their own adult offspring.
Clearly, Texas has no such interest. Under Texas law, adoptees who know the names of the people listed on their original birth certificates have unrestricted access to the document. Those in open adoptions relinquished for adoption but never adopted, and those adopted from foster care also have access. Only people in sealed and secret adoptions don’t.
Inexpensive DNA tests and social media have made adoption secrecy impossible to maintain. The insistence that a subclass of Texas’ 750,000 adoptees do not qualify to receive their own birth records makes no sense.
Next year the Texas legislature has a chance to move from the past into the present by restoring original birth certificates access to all adoptees. Adoptees and their rights should be centered in adoption, not state or corporate interests.
Marley Greiner
Moody