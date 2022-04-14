My husband and I had the wonderful experience of adopting a dog from an APAC adoption event. What special people the members of this group are! They take in and foster dogs from the Temple Animal Shelter, get them examined by a vet where they are checked for heart worms, given their shots, are spayed or neutered, if not already, and microchipped.
By looking at the website (myhappytail.org) we were able to read what foster parents said about each dog, and pick one out, knowing she was good with cats, housebroken and friendly. The members we met were all so nice and genuinely loved the animals. We are so lucky to have this group of caring people in our community to support our shelter and help adopt out animals.
A special thank you to Kathy Myers, who fostered our sweet dog!
Julie Popelka
Temple