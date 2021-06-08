Letter to the editor Telling the truth Jun 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The “Drug Cartels Benefiting” May 29 editorial is praised with vigor from this reader. It’s the truth.Gene Deutscher Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Organized Crime Illegal Drug Trade Drug Cartel Gene Deutscher Us Border Border Patrol Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesAffordable living: Temple among nation’s most attractive valuesThree Temple murder suspects indictedBelton man indicted after plastic bag reportedly placed over girl’s headKenneth “Jack” Blackwell, age 78, of Troy, died Thursday.Swan song: After 40 years, James Flowers’ TISD opus reaches its codaMatthew Diaz, age 25, of Temple, died Sunday.Tuesday wastewater overflow reported in TempleTemple Lake Park, other areas affected by floodingSingle vehicle rollover causes traffic jam on northbound I-35 in TempleUPDATE: SH 36 lanes reopen after crash snarled traffic Images Featured Print Ads Perez – Cotten Engagement CTCOG Housing Choice Voucher JOB OPPORTUNITIES We Welcome New Patients Garlyn Shelton COMMERCIAL PROPERTY News Department Assistant NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WACO CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES 4 Legs of Love Living Editor Dietz McLean Optical Central Texas Housing Consortium announc