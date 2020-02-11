Politics hit a new low Feb. 4. I watched the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives tear up the president’s State of the Union speech page by page behind him on the TV screen.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped apart comments about American positives — unprecedented low unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics, to name just one. She also ripped apart inspiring comments about the amazing Americans introduced during the address: Americans including one of the last black Tuskegee airmen; a child who will receive a scholarship to attend a better school; an active-duty serviceman reunited with his wife and children; a man with late stage lung cancer whose love of America was recognized with the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Nancy Pelosi showcased herself as small-hearted, let alone lacking civility and good sense. I wager that many of her own party did not approve.
Where does this all end for America? Them vs. Us?
Maybe it all starts with each of us being more public in rejoicing for good things that happen in America, whether they are generated by Republicans or Democrats.
Perhaps it all starts with a simple “Isn’t that great?” from me, and “Yes, that’s wonderful,” from you. Be brave person to person. Speak goodness about America!
Carole Owen
Temple