Several weeks ago, a young boy named Benjamin Hall from Western Hills Elementary School came to our door explaining that he was a recipient of an opportunity to attend a STEM camp this summer and was raising money to assist him in the expenses of the camp. We made a small donation, and a week later we received a thank you note from him for our contribution.
It goes without saying that my husband, John, and I were very impressed that he sent us a written thank you note. Someone is teaching this young man the importance of thanking people in writing, whether it be his parents and/or his school. As senior citizens, we have found over the years that people do not realize how much saying thank you means.
Kudos to Benjamin, his parents and school!
Martha Erwin
Temple