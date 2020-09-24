Who would ever think a virus could accurately define liberals and conservatives, but it has.
One group listens to its “leaders,” who block any and all discussion on the subject, including expert medical opinion and issue orders on how to act and how to think. This group blindly obeys its “leaders” and asks no questions. The North Koreans, the Chinese communists, the Cubans and now the Venezuelans would be exceedingly proud of this group.
The other group wants accurate (the key word) facts, wants to hear differing opinions from experts, and are willing to listen to different suggestions on how to handle the virus.
After absorbing all relevant and current facts, and considering different suggestions, they then make a decision on how they are going to handle the situation. For this group, the “leaders’” job is to provide truthful and accurate information, not to remove the thought process and dictate behavior.
Donald Bousquet
Temple