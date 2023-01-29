There are already several “theories” floating around about President Biden’s “classifieds” and I have some of my own.
Why did the Department of Justice sit on the first batch of docs for 2 months? What was the rush to expose the second batch and try to get them to the National Archives? I have to ask: who found the first batch and did they “overlook” any other docs while they were in his U-Penn office? Did the DOJ “misplace” or “edit” any of the docs the held for 2 months? Who found the second batch and did any of those docs “fall” out of the box in the rush to get them exposed and returned to the National Archives?
Wascally Wepublicans, now back in power, are chomping at the bit to get a political dumpster fire started over this scandal in retaliation for the DOJ raid on Mar-a-lago. I would advise them don’t jump the gun. Wait until after the DOJ raids all of Joe’s residence, his offices and the White House. You never know what the DOJ will find, what they will lose, or what they will manufacture to assure that nobody will actually be held accountable.
The Republican House promised numerous impeachments, indictments and even prison terms. They are also planning more investigations than they will ever get around to. I have more advice. If you think they will actually do what they campaigned on, look at their previous 30-year track record. They ain’t gonna do Jack!
Today’s political verse: For those among ye who expecteth nothing from those of the House of “R,” yea shall your expectations be fulfilled in great abundance.
Michael L. Moore
Moody