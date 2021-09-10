The Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, is tasked with monitoring how U.S. taxpayer dollars are spent.
The U.S. allocation for 2022 is $3.3 billion. It included $1 billion to support the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing, $1 billion for fuel, ammunition and spare parts, and $700 million to pay salaries for Afghan soldiers. More than 80% of the Afghan government budget is paid by the U.S. and its allies, according to SIGAR.
The Afghan army and police force officially have around 320,000 members, but SIGAR says the number is closer to 280,000.The discrepancy is attributed to so-called ghost soldiers, where corrupt officials pad personnel numbers to collect money, SIGAR reported.
When was the army’s ammunition, payroll and food supply cut? Would you not expect a soldier to go home if the army quit feeding or paying him? At home, he could help protect his family. Most were within walking distance from home.
Corruption significantly undermined the U.S. mission in Afghanistan by damaging the legitimacy of the Afghan government, strengthening popular support for the insurgency and channeling material resources to insurgent groups.
As the Taliban swept through districts in recent weeks, regular army and police have in many instances either negotiated their surrender to Taliban or simply walked off their bases. Often, their superiors left them without resupplies of ammunition, troops and sometimes even food as they faced the advancing insurgents.”
James D. Fox
Temple