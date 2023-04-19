In response to Gregory Daniel’s letter to the editor published on April 14: Your last paragraph states “school choice is about providing parents the ability to chose the education option that is best for their child.”
We already have school choice. Parents are free to reside anywhere they want in this great state of Texas, and thus can decide where their child attends public school.
This ensures that parents have a say in where their children go to school, and will improve student outcomes across the board. It will also ensure schools improve and taxpayer money is used more efficiently as you want.
Kenneth Driska
Temple