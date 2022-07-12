The June 6 article titled “Officials: More than 50 feared dead in church attack” (page 4B) is a typically biased Associated Press article.
As a possible explanation of the attack, writer Chinedu Asadu mentions “a rising violent conflict between farmers and herders.” No, it is not a two-sided conflict. The farmers are Christian Nigerians, and the herders are Muslim Nigerians of the Fulani people.
Fulani herders, as well as members of the Jihadist organization Boko Haram, are committing a genocide against the Christians of Nigeria. They regularly attack Christian villages, hacking men and women to death, burning down their houses, and taking their girls as sex slaves and their boys as cannon fodder.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian government (led by President Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulani) and military do nothing significant to put an end to these atrocities. All they do is speak with an empty indignation. I wonder how much attention would be given by the press to such attacks should they take place in our own nation, and how accurate their narrations would be.
Robert Worley
Temple