There’s hardly a person who hasn’t heard about the Ten Commandments.
Many folks know the legend that these Commandments were written by God upon stone tablets. Some can recite the contents of these stones telling us to have no gods before The One, to not make idols or abuse God’s Name, to honor our parents, to not steal or murder or covet or speak falsely against others.
A solid foundation of rules to keep society and human drives in order and maintaining peace.
Guess what? There’s nothing in there about never offending someone!
We live in an age where seemingly everybody is offended by something or everything. “Being Offended” has become an industry unto itself and is being used as a sledgehammer to conduct radical social re-engineering of our society.
Setting out to offend someone deliberately and for only that reason is not useful or productive behavior. But to live with the kind of freedom that God has intended for us we will invariably offend someone along the line.
And guess what? They might also offend us, too! Humans have been doing that to each other for a long time and our planet keeps spinning and humans continue to come along and inhabit it.
There is a fundamental need for us have respect and compassion for one other and to try to get along. But there also must be the “right” to offend someone if the other person chooses to take things that way. Others do not get the right to dictate your choices. So remember. Despite what the Spirit of the Times is trying to convince you — offending someone is not on the list of deadly sins.
Don Cillo
Temple