It’s disheartening to see the difference in public information surrounding the police officer being killed in Houston on Saturday and the police officer in Temple killing Michael Dean more than a week ago.
It just doesn’t pass the “smell test” when an iron curtain is dropped around an investigation like this.
Since Lee Merritt has been retained by the Dean family they do have a far better chance of getting information and this investigation getting more than a “no comment” and “no further information at this time.”
The scales of justice are supposed to equal, not tilted.
Lois Sullivan
Temple