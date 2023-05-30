There is constant talk about “sleepy Joe” not doing anything to help the American people.
Perhaps those same people were watching too much Fox Entertainment TV and have not heard of the Inflation Reduction Act. This act lowers health care and prescription drug costs.
The twice impeached loser Trump failed to accomplish this. Biden’s budget lowers the federal deficit by over $3 trillion while Trump increased the deficit by 40%. This act makes super rich corporations pay their fair share while Trump gave those corporations tax cuts.
More than 12 million jobs created in just 2 years under “sleepy Joe” and that includes 800,000 manufacturing jobs. The unemployment rate stands at 3.4%, the lowest in 54 years. Trump left office with a loss of 2.9 million jobs and the unemployment rate was 6.3%. That is the worst jobs record since Herbert Hoover.
Under Biden’s leadership, small business applications were the best two years on record. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care for Veterans that have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Remember when Trump promised infrastructure week (almost weekly) and accomplished absolutely nothing.
President Biden’s Infrastructure bill means Texas will receive almost $28 billion in federal funding for highways and bridges and $3.3 billion for transportation. Sen. Ted (Cancun) Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. John Carter voted against this Texas money, but rest assured they will be there for the ribbon cuttings.
Randy Broussard
Belton