After reading the article written by Mr. Garcia on behalf of Nova I am now even more concerned.
The company had a side presented calling the citizens that were not interested in the agenda that was shown on Nova’s website “scared.” No, I think we can read their agenda and quite reasonably are not interested!
I am interested in knowing who decided to involve this group and would like to know what our City Council would tell us, their constituents, what “diversity, equity and inclusion” would look like. What do they believe is missing in our city? I do hope, Mr. Garcia, that our newspaper could find the time to let us know what DEI looks like, and hopefully that it will be soon.
Let us put it all on the table for all to see!
Karen Huebner
Temple