Balance. Life is all about it. It’s something most of us have forgotten. Left, right, center: There must always be balance.
Most would rather see their way or see the world burn. But there must always be balance. It’s how the universe works. Laws of physics, gravity, an apple falling from a tree. Balance. Think of it like a boat. If there is no balance that boat will sink.
I hope those with enough common sense prevail. There are those that will throw off that balance for personal gain.
I plead with those that understand. Those who believe. Like a forest, sometimes it has to burn. Isn’t that what we see now? We are kindling and waiting for the spark.
Don’t let fear tactics guide your decisions. Take a step back and see how ridiculous this us vs. them mentality is. We all want the same outcome, but just go about it different ways. Balance.
Kyle Fino
Temple