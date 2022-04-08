I understand the impulse to celebrate new businesses — and their tax dollars — coming to our area, but how about we first ask ourselves what kind of businesses they are?
Facebook is demonstrably addictive and harmful to one’s health (see the documentary “The Social Dilemma” and the Wall Street Journal’s “Facebook Files” for a primer).
Would we laud the coming of a tobacco company as we have the arrival of Meta? Social media is toxic, feeding the worst aspects of human nature: pride, vanity, narcissism, envy and resentment. Would we likewise cheer a nuclear waste disposal site on Loop 363?
Also distressing is the shockingly naïve sentiment, advanced by local leaders and reported in these pages, that Meta’s presence will be a boon to Temple students. Adolescents are particularly susceptible to social media’s addictiveness and toxicity.
We might as well give them cigarettes; it would raise tax revenue! We might as well let them play with mercury; it would be educational! At least some good has resulted from the news of Meta’s coming: I’ve long been ambivalent about having a Facebook account, and the prospect of them in our backyard led me to finally deactivate it.
Matthew L. Moravec
Temple