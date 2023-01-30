We watched the congressional debacle which almost erupted in a fist fight in the Republican attempts to elect a 2020 election denier as Speaker of the House.
Kevin McCarthy has called for transparency but refuses to tell the public what’s in his secret three pages concerning his “give-a-ways.” He also agreed to allow other election deniers to head committees that want to investigate the investigators.
They also want to subpoena documents and testimony from the DOJ and the FBI. These same people — McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Andy Briggs and Mo Brooks — all refused to relinquish their documents and refused subpoenas to testify to the Jan. 6 Committee. I think we can yell hypocrisy! The Republican motto is to investigate till the cows come home.
Has anyone seen any investigation plans by McCarthy to investigate that total fraud, George Santos? I think we can yell hypocrisy again!
What is their plan for the border? What is their plan to stop voter suppression? What is their plan to expand and fortify the nation’s electrical grid? What is their plan for anything that helps the American citizen?
Oh wait, they do have plans to cut Social Security and Medicare. Just look at the statements from Reps. Michael Waltz and Chip Roy. What we are witnessing from the Republicans is a total lack of conscience. Their plan is not to govern but rather to rule or burn it down.
Pamela Neal
Temple