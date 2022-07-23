There are certain words these days that cut short needed conversations because we don’t share a definition. Three of those words are “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
A recent letter claiming Temple’s DEI Commission seeks to exclude white heterosexual men captured just how far apart we can be thanks to “news” sources that intentionally divide rather than unite our community and our country. The efforts by the DEI are not about excluding anyone; they are about inviting everyone in, ensuring everyone feels a sense of belonging, and providing everyone the opportunity to realize their full potential. Doesn’t every single one of God’s children deserve to be included, feel accepted, and have opportunity?
U.S. history is complicated, but a simple glance at the photos of our presidents shows that wealthy white heterosexual men have been well represented over the centuries. DEI is not about excluding those men; DEI is about including everyone, including God’s children who are not wealthy, not white, not heterosexual, and not men. Put simply, DEI is a long way of saying “fair and just.”
As a Temple resident of 40 years, I have seen places where including the perspectives of people of color and women would have yielded more fair, just, sustainable, well-rounded solutions. After all, we are all better off when our community works for all of us. Here we are in 2022 still trying to be inclusive and I am deeply grateful to our City Council for seeking to put the “unity” in community.
Pamela Hendricks
Temple