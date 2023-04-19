The recent Bell County approval to provide a school resource officer to a private school was presented as a nothing-burger, i.e., the school would be paying.
This narrative ignores the risk that taxpayers will be exposed to huge lawsuits. Admittedly the officer won’t be implementing the school-to-prison pipeline at this exclusive campus. However, should one of the princes or princesses have their entitlement impinged, they might sue.
Every week or so we see public institutions, e.g. cities, counties, schools paying multimillion dollar settlements for “damages” related to a teacher, law enforcement or administrator on-the-job actions. These damage suits look to include a defendant with “deep pockets.”
Even if Bell County prevailed in defending these suits, there would likely be outside counsel to pay and negotiating costs. Why should Bell County taxpayers be put at more risk in this litigious environment for a private enterprise? What do we gain from this exposure?
Larry Cowan
Temple